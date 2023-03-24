Case against Kristine Barnet is dismissed

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The case against Kristine Barnett was dismissed the morning of Friday, March 23.
Michael and Kristine Barnett were accused of abandoning their adopted daughter, who suffers from dwarfism, after her legal age changed.
News 18 reached out to Tippecanoe County Prosecutor, Patrick Harrington, who declined to comment. He pointed to the language in the Motion to Dismiss which says, “The State believes there would be “Insufficient evidence at trial to prove the charges in this cause beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Barnett’s Defense Attorney, Michael Nicholson, said that “the charges shouldn’t have been filed in the first place, and the dismissal should’ve happened a while ago.”
He said that Barnett “can’t believe that it’s over,” and that she is very happy after he told her the news.