Case against Kristine Barnet is dismissed

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Case against Kristine Barnet is dismissed

  • 0
Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The case against Kristine Barnett was dismissed the morning of Friday, March 23.

Michael and Kristine Barnett were accused of abandoning their adopted daughter, who suffers from dwarfism, after her legal age changed.

News 18 reached out to Tippecanoe County Prosecutor, Patrick Harrington, who declined to comment. He pointed to the language in the Motion to Dismiss which says, “The State believes there would be “Insufficient evidence at trial to prove the charges in this cause beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Barnett’s Defense Attorney, Michael Nicholson, said that “the charges shouldn’t have been filed in the first place, and the dismissal should’ve happened a while ago.”

He said that Barnett “can’t believe that it’s over,” and that she is very happy after he told her the news.

