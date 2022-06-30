Carroll County man gets over 200 years in prison

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County man has been sentenced to more than two centuries in prison for child molesting.
Jeremy Davidson was convicted on five felony counts of child molesting in June.
He was also found to be an habitual offender, and that enhanced his sentences on each of the felony counts by 20 years.
The judge also ordered Davidson to serve the sentences consecutively, adding up to a total of 220 years in prison.
Davidson also faces child molesting charges in Cass County.
Cass County Prosecutor Noah Shafer said that the crimes involved two victims, and had been going on for "quite some time."