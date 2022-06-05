Carroll County barn fully engulfed in flames

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A barn was fully engulfed in flames earlier Sunday evening in Carroll County.
According to Carroll County Emergency Management, a passer-by on State Road 25 dialed 911 at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a barn fire at 3617 W 600 North.
Medics were requested to the scene.
The roof of the barn caved in and the building burned to the ground.
No people or animals were injured in the fire, and firefighters are continuing to put out hotspots.
The cause is still under investigation.
News 18 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.