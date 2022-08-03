Car search uncovers $20,000 worth of meth

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop by Carroll County Sheriff's Department seized approximately one half pound of methamphetamine.
Just before 3 a.m. on U.S. 421 near County Road 600N in Carroll County, a car was pulled over after a deputy learned the registration plate did not match the car.
The deputy smelled burnt marijuana from the vehicle's interior. After a search Deputies located marijuana and approximately one half pound of meth. Street value of that amount is approximately $20,000.
The driver, 32-year-old Zachary Pancake of Delphi, was booked into the Carroll County Jail for Marijuana and Methamphetamine Possession on a $5,000 cash bond. Pancake later posted bond Tuesday afternoon and was released with a pending Carroll Superior Court initial hearing date.
The passenger, 41-year-old Amanda Miller of Monticello, remains in the Carroll County Jail, being held on Dealing Methamphetamine -- a Level 2 felony -- and Possession of Methamphetamine, Syringe, and Paraphernalia. Her bond is $75,000 cash.