Car leaves scene after child is struck

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An 9-year-old child* was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to Lafayette police.
Police say the vehicle hit an 8-year-old and drove away.
It took place in the area of State Road 38 and Poplar shortly before 8:30 P.M.
The child sufferer minor injuries and was checked at the scene and released.
This is an active investigation, and News 18 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.
*Original report stated the child was 8-years-old and taken to hospital. According to police, he was treated on the scene and released.