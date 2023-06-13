Car from early morning police chase stolen from Benjamin Crossing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car involved in an early morning Tippecanoe County police chase was stolen sometime overnight.
A homeowner in Benjamin Crossing neighborhood called police Tuesday morning to report the stolen car.
The chase happened earlier Tuesday morning, at about 3:15 a.m., and reached speeds as high as 85 miles per hour.
Two suspects drove away after deputies attempted to pull the car over in the same neighborhood.
Police deployed stop sticks, which flattened the car's tires.
The driver and passenger pulled back into the neighborhood and ran away after abandoning the car on Chilton Drive.
Police and K9s couldn't track down the suspects, who are described as two men wearing hoodies.
They remain at large.
Anyone with information should call dispatch at 765.423.-9321.