Car crashes into pole, causes power outages near Oxford

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — About 1,400 residents in Benton County are without power after a car crash.
The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 500 South, which is northwest of Oxford.
County Road 500 South between county roads 300 East and 100 East is closed until further notice.
Sheriff John Cox says a car hit a utility pole and became engulfed in flames.
Officers searching the area found two adults and two children hiding in a field near the car, but no on appears to have been hurt during the crash.
NIPSCO expects to restore power to the area sometime this morning, according to the company's website.