Car crashes into pole, causes power outages near Oxford

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&