Candidates for Tippecanoe Co. Sheriff square off in debate

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The two candidates for Tippecanoe County Sheriff took to the stage Thursday night at McCutcheon High School. Current Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith faced Republican challenger Jason Huber in an hour-long debate.
The two candidates each answered about 15 questions. The questions were prepared by the League of Women Voters, along with a few viewer-submitted questions at the end.
One question involved what strategies each candidate would implement to recruit and retain staff.
Goldsmith said he has spoken with the county council and commissioners numerous times to ask for raises for his employees. Huber countered by saying the sheriff must demand better pay and benefits, not ask for them.
Goldsmith also touted the medical restoration program in the department.
"I think we need to grow that [program], but that's grown with the partners in the community and lining those people up with the services that fit their needs,” Goldsmith said. “Place A may work for this person. Place B will work for that person."
Huber suggested the recent innovations within the sheriff’s office have not gone far enough and are “being done at a surface level.”
"Those programs are late to the game,” Huber said. “Those programs need to be instituted day one, not year one or year two... year three. That's what we've done at community corrections. You have to take a system and turn it on its head."
Another question asked whether the candidates believe there should be school resource officers in every county school.
Goldsmith said yes, but added it will take continued work to make it a reality. Huber agreed, saying he would look into grant opportunities to fund more SRO positions.
Each candidate also gave his stance on the importance of taking a data-driven approach to law enforcement.
"It's 2022. If we're not using data to work more efficiently, more effectively, shame on us,” Huber said. “We have to be able to see where our strengths are, and more importantly, where our weaknesses are."
“Technology... I totally agree. We need that,” Goldsmith said. “What we do is we send people to training. Again, we've increased it by over 200% since I've been in [office]. Bring those ideas back and we see what works."
Regarding the department’s equipment, Huber said items like ballistic shields are needed but not currently available to sheriff’s deputies in the county. Goldsmith responded by saying the sheriff’s office maintains a wish list of items but has to work collaboratively with other county departments to share funding.
This was the only debate between the two candidates for sheriff prior to the general election on Tuesday, November 8.