Canal Park's Canal Days Beats the Storm

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Despite all the rain storms Saturday, Canal Park in Delphi still hosted the Canal Days Festival.
It went on from 10 this morning, 'til four P-M.
As News 18 has previously reported, the festival occurs every year around the Fourth of July.
This event is where people can ride the canal boat and enjoy narrated walking tours, Pioneer Village crafters and docents, kids games & crafts, Case House tours, vendors in the village, the Canal Museum, and food and snacks in the Summer Kitchen.
One of the volunteers addressed the resiliency of the event despite a smaller turnout.
"I think there'll be more people here, but it's a slower day for us and I understand why because this rain at eight and nine o'clock, and even up to almost 10, was a deterrent," former President of the Park Dan McCain said.
He also explained his passion for both the park and especially the canal.
"Oh, I just love this. Like I said, I grew up around here as a boy, and my playground is along the canal...and it's a special time for us to bring forth the 1850s feelings," McCain said.
There will be other events Canal Park will have, especially on Saturdays, through September ninth.
