Canal Park Eagerly Awaiting Canal Days Festival

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County is preparing for one of their biggest events of the year.
Canal Park on North Washington Street is getting ready to host the annual Canal Days Festival.
The festival occurs every year around the Fourth of July.
This event is where people can ride the canal boat and enjoy narrated walking tours, Pioneer Village crafters & docents, kids games & crafts, Case House tours, vendors in the village, the Canal Museum, and food and snacks in the Summer Kitchen.
Executive Director of the park Mike Tetrault said it is not only the biggest event for them, but also one for Carroll County, as he explains what this primarily volunteer-led park and festival is all about.
"To me, the day's about community togetherness; it's about celebrating all that communities can do when people ban together and decide to preserve our history rather than let it fall by the wayside. It's just going to be a full out, rolling out the red carpet for the community to come and enjoy and have a great time," he said.
The festival begins at 10 in the morning until 4 PM.
