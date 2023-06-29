Canal Park Eagerly Awaiting Canal Days Festival

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Carroll County in north central Indiana...
Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana...
Northwestern Clinton County in central Indiana...
Northeastern Warren County in west central Indiana...
Northeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana...

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 330 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near West Lafayette to 13 miles northeast of
Crawfordsville, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Clarks Hill around 335 PM EDT.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 160 and 184.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Carroll County in north central Indiana...
Eastern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana...
Clinton County in central Indiana...
Western Howard County in central Indiana...
Northeastern Boone County in central Indiana...
Northwestern Hamilton County in central Indiana...
Western Tipton County in central Indiana...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 323 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Goodland to 13 miles northwest of Danville,
moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Yeoman and Camden.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 146 and 161.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 417 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 29 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
HOWARD                JOHNSON               MARION
MORGAN                SHELBY                TIPTON

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON,
CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT,
FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
NASHVILLE, NOBLESVILLE, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, SEYMOUR,
SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, TIPTON, VEEDERSBURG, VINCENNES,
WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Canal Park Eagerly Awaiting Canal Days Festival

All aboard!

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County is preparing for one of their biggest events of the year.

Canal Park on North Washington Street is getting ready to host the annual Canal Days Festival. 

The festival occurs every year around the Fourth of July.

This event is where people can ride the canal boat and enjoy narrated walking tours, Pioneer Village crafters & docents, kids games & crafts, Case House tours, vendors in the village, the Canal Museum, and food and snacks in the Summer Kitchen.

Executive Director of the park Mike Tetrault said it is not only the biggest event for them, but also one for Carroll County, as he explains what this primarily volunteer-led park and festival is all about.  

"To me, the day's about community togetherness; it's about celebrating all that communities can do when people ban together and decide to preserve our history rather than let it fall by the wayside. It's just going to be a full out, rolling out the red carpet for the community to come and enjoy and have a great time," he said.

The festival begins at 10 in the morning until 4 PM.

For other information, click here.

