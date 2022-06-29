Canal Days is back this year in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — One of Carroll Counties biggest events of the year is back this weekend. Canal Days is this Saturday, July 2 at Canal Park in Delphi.
This year's event is special because there will be no COVID mandates. Attendees can check out a canal boat and take a ride down the scenic path.
You can also wander over to the blacksmith shop, schoolhouse and other sites that will have you step back into time.
Food and shop vendors will also be open.
For more information on the event, click HERE.