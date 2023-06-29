Canadian Wildfire Smoke Affecting People's Health

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires brings harmful particles that get into people's lungs, and contaminates drinking water.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there are currently 500 wildfires burning throughout the country. Half of them are estimated to be out of control.
The smoke has covered the skies across the United States. People from around the country, including Tippecanoe County, are feeling the effects in their lungs.
" These particles in the air can go deep into our lungs because they're so small and tiny. They can affect our ability to breath, and play outside and do all sorts of activities," Civil, Environmental, and Ecological professor at Purdue University, Andrew Whelton, said.
The demographic Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Doctor Greg Loomis, is most worried about is people with breathing problems.
"Kids with asthma, or older adults with asthma. Adults who have CPD which is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Emphysema, or any challenges with respiration. Those are the main people we're concerned about," Loomis said.
Loomis has seen a lot more people come to the Tippecanoe County Health Department to pick up N-95 masks. These particles can affect anybody. Even the most healthy, and active individuals.
"Anybody can be affected by this," Loomis said. "My biggest concerns are young people who are out. Whether they are playing basketball, running, or biking. Yes it can affect them immensely."
Loomis said those people may not feel it immediately, but when they do, it happens suddenly.
Not only can these particles affect people's lungs, but Whelton said they can contaminate drinking water.
"The flames start burning up trees and vegetation, even buildings," he said. "That actually can result in water contamination of the pipes buried beneath the ground, and in buildings in that community."
There are ways you people with breathing problems can take precautions with the poor air quality.
"If you do use an inhaler, make sure you have a standby inhaler just in case. If you're on oxygen, make sure your oxygen tank doesn't get too low. Exercise some real caution," Loomis said.
News 18's Chief Meteorologist, Chad Evans, said the rain the county is receiving should get rid of some of the haze for the time being. The smoke will continue to come back until the wildfires in Canada are put out.