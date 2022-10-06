Campbell, Duttlinger square off in House District 26 debate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – One candidate emphasized the value of experience. The other suggested a new voice is necessary, as the two candidates for Indiana House in District 26 held a debate this evening.
Democratic incumbent Chris Campbell squared off with Republican challenger Fred Duttlinger in a debate hosted by WBAA Radio.
The 35-minute debate included a discussion about the state's new abortion law. Both candidates said they oppose it as written.
They also discussed parental control regarding school curriculum. Duttlinger said there needs to be more of a balance between teacher and parent involvement. Campbell said teachers need to feel supported in their classrooms, saying the polarizing discussion about topics like Critical Race Theory has created fear and confusion among parents.
Both candidates also highlighted what they believe separates them from their opponent.
"The ability to go and get things done and be effective,” Duttlinger said. “The effective leadership aspect of it is nonpartisan because you're working on what's going to be best for the constituents."
"I have a really good relationship with a lot of local officials,” Campbell said. “I've had that experience at the local level. I think that's one thing that's really lacking down at the statehouse sometimes."
At one point, Duttlinger suggested Campbell has not been working across party lines or supporting compromise the way he said he would.
"Unfortunately for the past four years, as far as bipartisanship goes, haven't seen a lot of that from Representative Campbell,” Duttlinger said. “You kind of see that locally as well in the fact that she hasn't even chosen to meet with our local mayor, Republican [West Lafayette] Mayor [John] Dennis, in the four years in office simply because there's an R by his name."
Campbell refuted the claim.
"I would say that's completely false,” Campbell said. “In fact, while I'm down there, often times I will text Mayor Dennis and say, you know, ‘I need somebody to look at this bill,’ and he'll get back to me. We have a great relationship."
Both Campbell and Duttlinger said they oppose the permitless carry law the state enacted in July. They each said the state also needs to prioritize education and mental health more when lawmakers return to the statehouse in January.
Both candidates also said they support looking into legalizing marijuana in Indiana in the future.