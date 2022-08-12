Camp Frenzy: West Lafayette Looks to Improve Each Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The name of the game for West Lafayette so far this season is improvement. The team wants to improve practice to practice and week to week.
"We just want to keep continuing to get better week by week," Head Coach Shane Fry said. "You know everybody says from week one to week two that's the biggest improvement, we want to see an improvement between every week so we're peaking when the sectional gets here."
When Week 1 rolls around, the Red Devils will open their season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Horseshoe Classic.
"It is a great opportunity to play bigger schools and to play at Lucas Oil Stadium, it is incredible," Fry said. "A few of our seniors were ball boys for the state championship but none of them have played there, so everybody is really excited."
When it comes to the team, Fry is happy to have a lot of returning players. He plans to have the returners play both sides of the ball. However, Fry says you may see some new faces on the defensive line and a new wide receiving crew.
"The new guys that are coming in are so excited to get out on the field and be the 'guy' now and you feel it. You feel the excitement in the air and these guys are ready play."
West Lafayette will open their season on Friday, August 19th in Indianapolis against Harrison.