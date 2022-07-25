Camp Frenzy: Tri-County looks to turn program around

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —High School football is roughly four weeks away. With the season quickly approaching we want to take some time and highlight the local schools around our area.
We’ll start the Camp Frenzy series with an inside look at Tri-County.
The Cavaliers had a losing record last year. Having not won a single game many players didn't want want to return to the field.
So this year, the Cavs are doing a 180 within the program, and they're bringing in a brand new head coach to do so.
New to the area is Head Coach Jake West.
West said he has many goals he wants his team to accomplish this year. Such as getting back into a winning mindset and being able to get the program where it once was.
However, his ultimate goal is to make sure everyone is having fun.
West told Sports 18 that this year his team is serious, and they're not going to back down from anyone.
He said, "A lot of times what happens is you have a school culture that doesn't experience a lot of winning, and you kind of get used to being the punching bag. Like they realize winning is hard and they value it so much more now that they have a hard time getting there. But just a few years ago they were winning conference titles, and they were competing in sectionals and stuff like that in football. So, it's definitely doable. And getting them back into that, that's one of the big goals we have, is winning games and being relevant."