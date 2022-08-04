Camp Frenzy: The Twin Lakes Indians use toughness and trust to prepare for season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—For Today’s stop on our Camp Frenzy tour, we are diving into what the Twin Lakes Indians have been doing this summer.
The Indians finished last season 2-8, and Head Coach Kevin Sayler says the team is already in a better position now than they were at this point last year.
Part of the reason for that... pure experience.
It is the first time in his three years of coaching where he has four offensive lineman returning He also has experienced running backs back on the roster
Because of the returners, Twin Lakes has been able to develop great team chemistry.
Sayler understands the Hoosier Conference is tough, but his team motto has allowed them to have a good mindset heading into this season.
Coach Kevin Sayler said, “The motto is we before me, and we say that we define that that's family. And so we, you know, we play for each other. And that's kind of our mindset. But, you know, offensively, we've been talking about grit, trying to get through things and get through the tough times. And defensively, we've been talking about trust. So those two things have been kind of our focus in the offseason. So it's been great so far, the summer”.