Camp Frenzy: The Harrison Raiders Kick Off Season At Lucas Oil Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are now two days away until high school football starts the season. The Harrison Raiders will kick this new season off in style...
The team travels down to Indianapolis on Friday to take on West Lafayette in the Horseshoe Classic.
Head Coach Terry Peebles said everyone is excited to play the first game at Lucas Oil...but that's not the only game they're focused on this year.
Peebles told us that his team is ready for the season ahead after having such a successful one last year.
The Raiders went 8-2 and won a conference championship, but lost a heartbreaker in sectionals.
Now, the team is ready to soar farther than they did last year, and they're going to do so with a big leadership group.
Peebles said the Raiders will be a very competitive team, one that opponents shouldn't take lightly.
Coach Terry Peebles said “We have pretty high expectations going into this year. We finished last year 8-2 and won a conference championship. We have a lot of good seniors as well. I think we have 25 seniors in this year's class. some of them have been three-year starters so again we have high hopes for what they can do leadership wise. So we got a lot of good kids back so we're hoping for good things.”