Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs.
Let's just say the Hot Dogs are off to a hot start, and they're ready to grill the competition.
James Byers is back leading the Hot Dogs for the fifth year.
He said looking back at last season, his team didn't perform the way he wanted. Byers said injuries plagued his team, and they just ran out of steam towards the end.
Now, the Hot Dogs are hitting the ground running, and they're looking forward to the first two games of the season.
However, before the Hot Dogs kick off their season, Byers is making sure the boys stay focused on their everyday tasks.
He told Sports 18 that this year his team is focused on the process, and getting better after each and every play.
Byers said, “I'm really excited about the way our offensive line is coming along this summer. We knew we'd have a pretty talented group of wide receivers, and a really good quarterback coming back in Doug Wood. I'm also really excited to see the way our defense has developed over the summer and the way we've really become very aggressive. And so we're really excited to see those two units kind of continue this uphill trend that they've had so far.”