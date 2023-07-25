Camp Frenzy: Rensselaer Central looks to surprise many this season

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Camp Frenzy has officially kicked off, which means the countdown to the 2023 season is underway. We start Camp Frenzy off with the Rensselaer Bombers.
Rensselaer Central already getting after it in scrimmages during the summer, but for them, the fall season couldn't come soon enough.
At Rensselaer Central's home field, a banner from the success of the past is on display for the Bombers of the present. And that past success is exactly what drives senior Adam Ahler.
Ahler said, “Being raised in Rensselaer, you'd see past teams go through it. And they grind through games, and I think people coming to our games will expect a good fight out of the Rensselaer Central Bombers.”
Rensselaer Central is coming off of a five-and-five season in 2022.
As for the 2023 season, Head Coach Chris Meeks is optimistic about what his group can do.
Meeks told Sports 18, “When you look at our roster, like I said, we only have four seniors. But I think we have some terrific athletes and some real grinders that like to play Bomber football, and are our type of kids.”
For a community that used to host the Chicago Bears Training Camp, the football history runs deep.
Past success and history aside though, for senior Aaron Barko, the message is simple.
Barko said, “I just wanna have some fun. I'm hoping to go all the way this year, you know? A lot of people count us out, but we're ready.”
The Bombers will kick off the fall season against Kankakee Valley on August 18th.