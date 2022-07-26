Camp Frenzy: North White relying on young talent to push the team to victory

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Our next school we are highlighting on Camp Frenzy is the North White Vikings. Head Coach Kirk Quasebarth is in his sixth year at the helm of the program, and he says he's as ready as ever to step on the field.
Looking back at last season, the Vikings were 4-4 overall. Which is not a bad record for a team that had only five seniors leading the program.
Quasebarth said a majority of athletes returning to this years team are freshman and sophomores from last year. While it may scare some coaches to have such a young team, it doesn't scare Quasebarth at all.
In fact, he said this was all a part of a multiple year plan.
He told Sports 18 that last year he wanted to focus on the growth of the freshman and sophomore players. That way when Vikings took to the field this year as Sophomores and Juniors they'd be a force to be reckoned with.
Quasbarth added that everyone in the program is as focused as ever, and they can't wait to compete.
He said, “We want to compete in our conference which is the Midwest Conference. Our opponents are always prepared, and they're good teams that we face in our conference. And then the overall goal is to play your best football at the end of the season when you're getting ready for the sectional.”