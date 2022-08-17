Camp Frenzy: McCutcheon Embracing Change This Season

The McCutcheon Mavericks are embracing change this season.
A new Head Coach, new assistant coaches and a new mindset.
After losing eight games last year, first-year Head Coach Josh Strasser is excited how his players have embraced the change.
"The guys are really pushing each other, and the new coaches and players have been developing tremendous relationships," Strasser said.
In order to find success with these new changes, Strasser has been emphasizing small victories.
"The goal is to get momentum early on and carry that through the season and Friday nights," Strasser said.
When is comes to the mindset heading into the season opener on Friday, Strasser says the team is excited and ready to go.
"We don't talk about last year, we just talked about how we're getting better each day," Strasser said. "I think that helps our kids be able to not even worry about that because last year doesn't matter anymore. It's about what we do each day and how we get better."
The Mavericks open their season against Guerin Catholic this Friday night.