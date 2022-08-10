Camp Frenzy: Logansport senior leaders look to have another great year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Many of our area teams will be taking to the field in just two days on scrimmage Friday. However, before the teams take to the field we will continue to preview schools on Camp Frenzy. Up next we're going to take a look at the Logansport Berries.
The Berries are looking to continue the positive momentum they had last season into this year.
During the 2021 campaign, the Berries had their first winning season going 5-3. Which was a complete turnaround for the program.
Head coach Mike Johnson said they were able to compete against many quality teams, and it helped elevate their program to something great.
Johnson added that a lot of players from last year's team are returning to the program this year. He said if they show the same grit as they did last season then his team will be just fine.
Especially since the Berries are being led by a huge senior class.
Johnson said, “It's exciting for our group of 18 seniors who are looking forward to getting the season on a roll, and you know it's their last go around, It's their last doubles, it's their last time to get ready for the start of the season. So, of course, there's a lot of room for improvement on both sides of the ball. But we feel like we have some guys that can play, and if we continue to work hard the sky is the limit for this group.”