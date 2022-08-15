Camp Frenzy: Lafayette Central Catholic prepares for another year in Class 2A

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We have finally reached the count down to kickoff for the first week of high school football. On Friday night teams will take to the field for the first game of the year. Right now, many teams are putting on the final touches to make sure they start the season off right.
Including the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights. The Knights are being led by Head Coach Brian Nay.
Central Catholic will be staying in class 2A after claiming the sectional championship last year.
Nay told Sports 18 that every player returning this year knows what being in 2A is all about, and they're ready to build on their success.
In order to prepare them for the tough off-season that awaits, CC has built quite the impressive schedule.
The Knights will face the likes of 3A opponents West Lafayette, Twin Lakes, Rensselaer Central, Northwestern, and Guerin Catholic.
Nay said preparation for the post-season is key, and he can't wait to see what this new squad will do this season.
He said, “We're 100% focused on this group and really look forward to seeing the personality that they take on. We like our leadership group this year. We feel like they can lead us in the right directions, and they've done such a good job already in terms of positive leadership within our team. But just looking forward to going through the season. All the ups and the downs and going through that together and becoming closer as a unit.”