Camp Frenzy: Lafayette Central Catholic Knights

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The 2023 Lafayette Central Catholic Knights football team is looking to write their own story this year.
In total, the Knights football program has eight state titles to its name. One of those titles came just a year into head coach Brian Nay's tenure in 2019.
Senior captain Brinn Robbins remembered being a part of Nay's second season on the sidelines as an eighth-grade water boy.
"He gave me the opportunity to be on the sidelines with him being a ball boy or a water boy," said Robbins. "Just being there and experiencing how he is as a coach."
Robbins wasn't the only one who watched teams of the past have success. Nick Page, another senior captain on the Knights' squad, watched older brothers Drew and Jake win a state championship in 2015.
"You know, we talked about like best being the standard and when my brothers were playing and winning state championships, I lived through that, I heard all about that," said Page. "In my mind I need to live up to that."
Apparent in every player at a Central Catholic practice is passion and energy. Senior Nikkoli Bell talked about how this year's team is channeling that energy and using it every time they step onto the field.
"We talk about it every day. We talk about bringing your own energy," said Bell. "You just gotta bring it up man."
The Knights will look to bring the energy to the field for the first time in regular season play against the Seeger Patriots on August 18th.