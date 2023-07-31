Camp Frenzy: Kevin O'Shea Takes Over Twin Lakes Football Program

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI)-- Twin Lakes football welcomes Kevin O’Shea as the new head coach for the 2023-24 football season.
Coach O’Shea has coached multiple teams across Greater Lafayette. His most notable stint was at Lafayette Central Catholic where he led the team to five state championships over a span of nine years.
After moving on to coach a few years in Indianapolis, O’Shea received a phone call from a former coach, leading him back closer to home.
“You can give a lot of credit to Jake Burton. Jake was my baseball coach and my athletic director at McCutcheon. He’s the baseball coach at Twin Lakes, he called me up and he said our job’s open. I know you want to come back, I said absolutely,” O’Shea said.
Twin Lakes football held a record of 1-9 last season. Looking to greatly improve, one senior says he is very excited for the new energy coach O’Shea is bringing.
“ It’s really exciting. He brings an intensity to the team that we didn’t have last year. A lot of new things. But we are coming together better as a team then we ever have so I’m excited to see what happens.I think everybody kind of sensed that you know, he was here for business and we all jumped on board and we’re going for a ride,” Senior, CJ Brummett Said.
Trying to build the team up from the inside out, Coach O’Shea is focused on one thing in particular during his first season.
“You got to work on culture. You got to work on you know, one, being positive. Doing things the right way and doing the right way consistently. Strive to be perfect even though you’ll never get there. We’re striving to do it right every time knowing that we’re not and failure is the catalyst to success,” O’Shea explained.
The Twin Lakes Indians will kick off their season taking on Northwestern in Kokomo on Friday August 18th.