Camp Frenzy: Gophers' eyes set on sectional championship

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we travel down south to Clinton County. After coming off a competitive season last year, Clinton Prairie football is ready to take their game to the next level.
And this team is ready to go.
Head coach Kurt Schlicher said, “We're excited about the upcoming 20-23 season. We've got several returning players this year. We have a schedule this year where where we start the season at home. So our first game is at home and our scrimmage is at home.”
The Gophers are on a mission to make school history.
Under a second-year coaching staff, this team wants to bring Clinton Prairie its first Sectional Championship title.
Senior running back Jaycob Wilson, said the senior leadership will play a big part in setting that tone.
Wilson said, “Our leadership is I think pretty good. A lot of players want to be here and listen to us. They respect how we lead the team.”
However, it's a long road ahead. Senior Quarterback, Steven Dunford, said they need to take it one week at a time if they want to reach their goal.
Dunford said, “And then trusting my teammates. Trusting the greatest coaching staff we have. Just coming out here and like I said, giving it 120% every day. And then hopefully that will climb onto the next goal.”
Senior running back, Seth Whitlock believes this team has what it takes to get the job done.
Whitlock said, “We have a lot of talent out here. Lots of people showing up every day and working hard. I believe we have what it takes.”
The Gophers kick their season off against Frontier on August 18.