Camp Frenzy: Frontier Falcons look to bring a winning tradition to Chalmers

CHALMERS, Ind. (WLFI) — Continuing on with our Camp Frenzy tour, we visit Frontier. The Falcons are flying into year two under head coach Derek Dean. Dean said year two will showcase a very different Falcon team, a team that’s itching to step on the field and show everyone what they’re all about.
Dean told Sports 18, “I think everybody has kind of got the winning record on their mind. I think in the last 15-20 years there’s only been a couple of winning seasons. So that’s kind of the minimum of where our goal is.”
This is a team that’s not only looking to compete during the regular season but also compete for a sectional title. After all, the Falcons were only six points shy of winning their first playoff game last year.
Combine that with big wins against North White, Clinton Central, and North Newtown, it’s no wonder players have a different mindset heading into the 2023 year.
Senior AJ Wilson told Sports 18 that watching this program grow under Dean has been nothing short of amazing. Wilson said, “I just want to see where the team is going to be placed. I feel like we should have won sectionals last year, and I think that we can do it again this year. We have a lot of returning kids, I think our ability to have a positive season is also very high.”
Looking at the upcoming schedule things won’t be too easy for this team.
They start the year off on the road, then turn right around and host rival North White, a team that’s looking for a revenge win.
However, even with a difficult schedule ahead, one thing is certain. The Falcons feel like they are more than ready to go.
Dean said, “I think we’re going to see a big jump offensively and defensively. Everybody now knows the system. We’re no longer teaching the system, we’re just working on fine-tuning things and really starting to get into it.”
The Falcons start the season off on August 18 against Clinton Prairie.