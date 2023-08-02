Camp Frenzy: Frankfort Hotdogs relying on seniors to help push team in the right direction

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour, we have the Frankfort Hotdogs. This year, the team has one motto they’re going off of, ‘Hit to win.’
Senior Quarterback Doug Wood elaborates on the new motto. He said, “Every time we break out of the huddle, we say hit to win. To win football games, you got to get stops on defense first.”
Frankfort football has won three games over the past two seasons.
Senior Receiver Garek Birge, told Sports 18 there wasn't much of a team-first mentality in years past. He adds he and the other seniors want to show there is no I in team.
Birge said, “We've all tried to make a big impact that it's a team thing. We all have to be a team. With no team, there's no heart for the game.”
This team is being led by the seniors, which Head Coach James Byers said is exactly what he wants.
Byers told Sports 18, “You can't even speak to its value. It's tremendous. Having that experience is absolutely invaluable. Just the knowledge that those guys bring to the table, they're just like coaches on the field.”
Byers adds the senior leadership of this team reminds him of the team back in 20-0, which was the best team Frankfort had in the last decade. T
That year, the Hotdogs went 5 and 5. That record is something Wood said the team, and he, would like to beat this year.
Wood said, “Freshman year, we went 500 for the first time in a very long time. Last year we won one game. Last year was a struggle. We got a good amount of guys returning. Our defense returned almost every single player. So we're going try to get back to that 500-level mark. Hopefully, shoot for above that even.”
And for the defense, that means hit to win.
Frankfort has a tough road ahead. Their goal is to come together as a team to win more games than any Hotdog team before.
The team first starts their road to victory against Clinton Central on August 18.