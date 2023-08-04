Camp Frenzy: Delphi Oracles Football

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Tough. Inspiring. Hard-working. Family. Potential.
Those are just a few words used to describe this year's Delphi team.
With week one around the corner and several new faces on this team, Head Coach Jacob Mroczkiewicz said it's time to lock down and play Oracle football.
"They just have really good understanding of what the vision my staff and I have for what Oracle football is supposed to be," Mroczkiewicz said. "I know that all my guys want to be here. I've always said I'd rather have 35 guys who genuinely want to be here and are passionate about being here than 55 guys who are only half in."
Delphi's young team was thrown right into the fire last year, but things clicked late in the season when they went on a five game win streak.
Those sophomores and juniors are returning this year with what they were lacking last year - experience.
"Last year we were still getting the lines down, so we had a bunch of new people coming in, but this year we got some heavy hitters and I think they're going to do some good work," senior middle linebacker Javon Frost said.
Not only does Delphi have a lot of returners, they have several transfers who are ready to make an impact.
"The newer guys have a lot of promise coming in," senior defensive end Cayden Gasser said. "I think they got a lot to prove and I think they have a lot of potential to bring our football team to higher standards and keep pushing us forward."
The Oracles know there is still room for improvement when it comes to learning plays and technique, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited about this year's group.
"Our energy has been up most of the time this year and a lot of guys are putting in work in the mornings with us and weights and all that," Gasser said. "It's helping us bring a lot of team collaboration together and bring a stronger team."
Coach Mroczkiewicz said he is starting to see this team's personality come out.
"This team keeps it loose," Mroczkiewicz said. "They bring the juice every day like we ask of them, and they're a lot of fun to be around."