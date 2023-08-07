Camp Frenzy: Benton Central High School

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)-- Last year Benton Central football had its best season in nearly a decade. Going 4-7 and clinching a sectional win, the team now looks to build off of the foundation they laid last fall.
“Last year we had three seniors on the team that proved good leadership. But behind that were a group of Juniors who really bought into the program,” Head coach Andy Standifer explained.
That group of juniors, now seniors, is the catalyst to the start of what they hope will be a great season for the Bison. After talking with starting quarterback Joe Witmer, it was clear the class of 2024 is hungry for success.
“Not settling with being a bad team. So we put in more work, we were wanting to be better and you know have more wins in the season and obviously we’re wanting to build off of that for the next year too,"said Witmer.
After getting their first sectional game win in quite a while, the team is now hunting for more.
“It gives us a lot of motivation to be a lot better than what we think in our minds. Coach preaches this, it’s all mental in between the ears. I think once we get over that hump it will be a lot better for us as well,” Witmer explained.
The Bison start their season Friday August 18th at Delphi community high school taking on the Oracles.