Camp Frenzy: Benton Central Bison relying on veteran players to lead team to victory

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are only a couple of days away from scrimmage Friday, which means we're less than two weeks away now from Friday night football starting back up again.
Up next on our Camp Frenzy Tour we're going to take a look at the Benton Central Bison.
The Bison are looking to improve immensely from last season, and they will rely on the returners to help push them to victory.
Head Coach Andy Standifer said the starting quarterback, running backs, wide receivers, and the entire defense is returning.
The only place where the Bison lost a lot of strength is on the line.
However, Standifer said he's confident in his team this year. The reason is that all the returners have a year under their belt running the new systems Standifer put in place last year.
He added that he's excited to work with this group once more.
Standifer told Sports 18 that he's relying on senior leadership to help the younger guys get going.
Standifer said, “We got a lot of good leaders on our team. We have three seniors and all of them are good leaders. They encourage the kids to come out, they encourage the kids to be here, and they encourage them to work hard. So, when you have good leaders on the team it makes my job a little bit easier.”