Camp Frenzy: Attica Red Ramblers Football

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI)— The Attica Red Ramblers football team is looking to flip the script for the 2023 season.

The Ramblers will have a first-year head coach at the helm of a program that struggled in manpower and in the win column last season. Coach Tyler Allen explained that he knew it was important to build a winning culture this summer.

"We want to lay a foundation where kids want to be here, where they enjoy being around their coaches," said Allen.

For senior Elijah French, while a new foundation is being laid, he hasn't forgotten what it means to represent his community on the gridiron.

"One part of being a Rambler is just sort of the blue collar mentality that we all encompass in this area," said French. "And also just having that grit."

A new head coach, paired with some blue collar Attica grit are a combination that the Ramblers hope will push them in the right direction for the 2023 football season.

Attica will open its season against Traders Point Christian on Aug. 18th.

