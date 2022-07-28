Camp Frenzy: After losing 14 seniors, the Oracles look to the young players to lead program to victory

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It is that time of the year. High school football teams are getting ready to start their seasons, and we have another school to highlight for our Camp Frenzy.
Let's dive into the Delphi Oracles.
Heading into this Summer, the goal was to develop the underclassmen.
After fourteen seniors graduated, all of whom started at some capacity, the Oracles are looking at who can step up to fill those shoes.
However, despite the inexperience, Head Coach Jacob Mroczkiewicz has high hopes for the season.
Mroczkiewicz used these Summer practices as motivation.
He preaches to the team that anything they want to achieve in-season has to be earned through the work they are doing now.
Jacob Mroczkiewicz said, “We're earning everything we get. It's not just by pure, you know, talent or athleticism that we're successful is because we're taught really we're grittier than some teams. We have quite a bit of speed in our underclassmen coming back couple of sophomores who are going to be key contributors. We're going to try to find ways to put them into space every Friday.”