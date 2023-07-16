Cam Heide is ready to take the court at Purdue after redshirt season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — You might know Cam Heide from his dunks during pregame warmups. But Heide is ready to show off that he can do a lot more on the floor.
“A lot of people think I can just dunk because that’s really all I do in warmups,” Heide said. “And some of the guys tell me on the team just do that because obviously the fans like it and people like to see it. But I work on my whole game and when I do workouts, rarely do I ever dunk in workouts.”
Heide was a four-star prospect out of Minnesota who was heavily recruited by Power 5 schools. As a junior at Wayzata High school, he averaged 18 points per game and shot over 40 percent from three. He also led his team to a Minnesota State Championship.
But Heide hasn’t played in an organized basketball game since November 2021.
“My senior year I broke my foot twice, actually, and ended up missing right about nine months,” Heide said. “And then I tried to make my way back. Didn’t do anything last summer and then kind of in the fall tried to get back pretty quick and then had another small injury. So I just kind of had the injury bug a little bit. And at that point, mentally, it’s tough.”
Heide decided to redshirt his freshman year.
“I think the main thing with the injuries and just being so behind with everything and not being in great shape and then kind of getting banged up again when the year started, I think it was definitely the best decision,” Heide said. “But it’s obviously a hard decision because I’m a competitive person and obviously I feel like I can help in certain situations. But Coach Painter always makes the best decision, and he knows what he’s doing.”
Heide said redshirting allowed him to learn Purdue’s system and see how everything works. While it was fun being on the bench and being a part of a historic Purdue season, Heide is ready to contribute.
“I’m super excited,” Heide said. “My parents, we talk about it all the time, and obviously it’s something that’s not promised. Obviously, like, there’s a lot of work that has to be done, but I’m very grateful to be in this situation, and I put in the hard work, and I’m going to continue to work hard, so it’ll be a big moment for me.”
Aside from taking the court for the first time after two years, it is extra special because of his family’s connections to Purdue. His father, Craig, attended Lafayette Jeff and graduated from Purdue in 1984.
His aunts, uncles and grandparents were all Boilermakers, and he grew up a Purdue fan.
Heide considered all of his options when being recruited, but it only took one official visit for him to decide that he wanted to wear the black and gold.
“My grandparents, they can’t wait to see me play,” Heide said. “And actually, my grandfather, who passed away last June or July, it was always his dream to see me in a Purdue jersey. So just kind of being able to wear that this year and be on the court, I know he’ll be looking at me and be proud. So it’s definitely big in the family.”
Heide will continue to trust the process and work on his game ahead of the season, preparing to fulfill not only his dreams, but his family’s dreams as well.