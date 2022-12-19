Calls intensify for Purdue Northwest chancellor to resign

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLFI) — Calls are growing louder Monday for Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon to resign.
As News 18 previously reported, Keon is facing backlash after he spouted gibberish at a commencement last week.
A keynote speaker had referenced a made-up language he used on his radio show. Keon followed with an unintelligible line he called his "Asian version."
"My initial reaction was disbelief," said professor Thomas J. Roach, chair the Purdue Northwest faculty senate. "I was shocked."
"It was quite disturbing. Outrageous," said professor David Detmer, president of the Purdue Northwest chapter of the American Association of University Professors. "It's a celebratory occasion. ... and then those of Asian descent find their language mocked."
Roach on Monday will hold a vote of confidence among faculty senate members.
"The only meaningful response the university can have from this is to remove him from his position. Anything else is hollow and meaningless. ... I have been hearing now from people all over the world," Roach said.
Keon publicly apologized for the "confusion, pain and anger" he caused.
"I do completely believe the chancellor," Detmer said. "I don't think he intended to be mean or hurtful. I think he was trying to make a joke and wasn't sensitive to what he was doing."
Members of the Purdue Board of Trustees said in a statement they accept Keon's apology.
"I don't think they're really in a position to accept his apology," Detmer said. "He didn't do anything to insult them. He was insulting people of Asian descent. ... I would have liked a more detailed statement."
Roach said the chancellor's comments don't reflect the atmosphere on campus, which, he added, is among the most diverse in the country.
"Common sense would say, if you really care about this university, you need to resign and keep this from escalating any more," Roach said.
News 18 reached out to Keon for comment but hasn't heard back.