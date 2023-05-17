 Skip to main content
Calling future bus drivers: Take a test drive this weekend

Mayor Tony Roswarski test drives a school bus

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County School Corp. is inviting the public to get their hands on the wheels of school buses this weekend.

This is part of a recruitment event that hopes to bring in more bus drivers.

These positions offer competitive pay, training, and having holidays and weekend off.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski also took a test drive as part of that effort.

He says it's important to have enough bus drivers to take local kids to school.

If you're interested in becoming a bus driver, participants will meet at Wea Ridge Middle School on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.

