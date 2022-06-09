Caleb Furst hosts basketball camp for community

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Winter sports are taking a much-needed break before their season starts up later this year. But while some players are relaxing, others are giving back to the community.
Purdue basketball player Caleb Furst hosted a basketball camp with Illinois player Luke Goode in Fort Wayne Indiana.
This is the second year that the duo has put on this camp. However, this year's summer camp looks a lot different than lasts.
Last year the camp could only be held one day.
This year, the camp lasted four full days and was held at the OPS Fitness Club.
Athletes from third to twelfth grade participated in games, did daily drill work, held competitions, and even got to hear from different guest speakers.
Furst said he's extremely happy with how well this camp went.
He added that he's thankful to be able to put something like this on in a community he knows and loves.
Furst said, “You know we just wanted to give back to the community that gave so much to us. And obviously, we feel very privileged to be in this situation. There are a lot of guys that would love to do this that aren't able to. B8ut with the platform that basketball has blessed us with love to be able to give back to the community that gives so much to us.”