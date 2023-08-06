Caleb Furst discusses upcoming season, younger brother joining team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Caleb Furst said this year’s team has a chip on their shoulder.
“With how last season ended, it definitely wasn’t the way you wanted to,” Furst said. “So I think everyone’s just a little bit hungrier, was a little bit more ready to get back into the gym.”
While the team goals include another Big Ten Title and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Furst knows what he needs to work on individually.
“I would say more than anything, just shooting, that’s kind of the biggest thing,” Furst said. “Just continuing to get better at that and then just becoming more versatile on defense. Being able to guard more positions more efficiently.”
This year is also exciting for Furst because one of the new guys is his younger brother Josh.
“I think I was actually kind of the one that originally brought it up to him, like, hey, you should kind of look into this,” Furst said. “And then I think he wanted to be part of a culture like Purdue, which is definitely one of the reasons why I wanted to come here as well. And so it just kind of worked out perfect.”
But in typical older brother fashion, Caleb Furst is letting Josh figure things out on his own off of the court.
“I’ve taken him out to eat a couple times and stuff like that,” Furst said. “My classes during the summer were all online, so I wasn’t much hope with the showing around campus part, I’ll kind of leave him to figure that out himself, struggle on his own a little bit, but it’s been fun.”
On the court, it’s just like they're back at Blackhawk Christian.
“We got to experience it a little bit in high school as well,” Furst said. “And so to kind of be able to continue it is definitely a really cool thing, for sure.”