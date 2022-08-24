BZA approves request for rental hall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception this evening that could soon bring a new venue to the Greater Lafayette area.
During it's monthly meeting, the Board of Zoning Appeals met with Todd and Lynn Edgell, who were requesting a special exception to permit an agricultural rental hall.
Currently, the building is a barn that has been in the Edgell's family for generations. The couple is looking to restore the property and turn it into an event venue.
"There's lot of work to do on it. It needs a lot of work, this was just a small first step, I mean there are a lot more steps in the process," Todd Edgell said.
The BZA had concerns about the project and originally recommended to deny the request. However, after hearing from the couple, the board ultimately voted to approve the exception. Todd Edgell was confident going into the meeting.
"I just wanted them to know what we wanted to do with the property, and sell them on how it is going to be a great event space for the community, and restore an old historical barn and save her so that was our plan," Edgell said.
Though the special exception has been approved by the BZA, the approval is conditional and will require approvals from other departments in the county.