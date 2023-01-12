Buyer beware: Armed robbery suspect accused of con-man contracting

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Steven Cox is accused of master-minding a botched armed robbery attempt near West Point.
He's also a general contractor who's worked throughout the Greater Lafayette area.
Former customers are coming forward to accuse him of shoddy work, including one victim, who says she was scammed out of about $6,000.
Jessica Barnard is suing Cox and his company, Always Done Cheaper, for breach of contract.
"Him and his employees would only show up an hour a day or not at all. ... He literally demolished everything that he was supposedly supposed to do but nothing was complete," Barnard says. "I was without a kitchen. I was without a laundry room for a week and a half."]
Multiple people reached out to News 18 about Cox after he was arrested and charged in an attempted armed robbery near West Point.
Police say Cox and two other men plotted to rob a 64-year-old man at his home where they were working.
"I honestly believes he targets elderly and single parents," Barnard says.
Barnard moved into a Dayton home with her niece, of whom she has full custody, with dreams of a barn house-style renovation.
Those dreams halted with Barnard and the town marshal kicking Cox off her property.
"I'm just thankful that I was smart enough to go get the marshal, Mr. Taylor, here because I think it would have ended a different way," she says. "He was here with three other guys. I'm also thankful for Resolution General Contracting. I called them the same day. I was hysterical because, here, my whole house is torn up. ... They just could not believe what my house looked like."
Christian Maki, co-owner of Resolution General Contractors, recalls Cox's shoddy work.
"It wasn't that great at all, honestly," Maki says. "You could see daylight around the sliding glass doors. They had a 2-by-6 hanging out of a 2-by-4 wall. ... Just noticed little things like that. We had to go through and get back in order."
"It was horrible," Barnard added. "It ended up costing more money at the end because they had to un-do the things that he tried to do himself."
Resolution co-owner Brian Bell says scams in the general contracting industry are nothing new, but they give everyone a bad name.
"It definitely hurts the industry, for people like us who are trying to do things the right way and earn a living," Bell says. "It makes everybody question us."
Others who reached out to News 18 reported being scammed out of $10,000-$20,000.
They declined to be interviewed for this story in fear of Cox, who's out on bond.
Reviews on the Better Business Bureau website call him a "con man" who escapes with customers' down payments.
"Here they gave him all this money and they didn't have the means to be able to get an attorney," Barnard says. "An attorney's expensive. I'm fortunate enough that I was able to hire an attorney because I felt like someone needs to stop him, and if I didn't go through with, who else could he rip off?"
After his arrest, Cox posted publicly to Facebook asking for money to pay an attorney. He addsd he's not capable of doing "the things the news says."
"He says he's a good man," Barnard says. "No you're not. A good man doesn't do the things that you did. ... We work hard for our money and for someone to come in and think they can steal from them. No. It's ridiculous and it makes me sick."
News 18 called, messaged and went to Cox's last known address for comment. A woman who answered the door says he doesn't live there.
Cox texted a reporter Thursday that an attorney would reach out with a statement. So far, News 18 hasn't heard back.