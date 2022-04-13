Buttigieg goes to Ohio River port to discuss grant for pier

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Buttigieg goes to Ohio River port to discuss grant for pier

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Flag

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — A $1.6 million federal grant will pay for the construction of a new southern Indiana pier on the Ohio River to be used for unloading of pig iron for a foundry, officials said Wednesday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Tell City to discuss the grant and tour the Ohio River port with Indiana Department of Transportation Director Michael Smith and local officials. Tell City is about midway between Evansville and Louisville, Kentucky.

The project will pay for building a 40-foot- (12.2-meter-) diameter pier for a crane that will be used for direct barge-to-truck unloading of pig iron when the river is high.

The pig iron is a necessary raw material for Waupaca Foundry and other manufacturers near Tell City, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The new pier will help increase port productivity by up to 60% and help maintain 1,000 jobs in a town of about 7,000 people, the U.S. Department of Transportation said. The foundry produces iron castings.

“We know that communities rise or fall based on the quality of their infrastructure,” Buttigieg said. “Infrastructure is, at the end of the day, the foundation on which we build our future. This port in this community has needed this investment for too long a time. Those benefits are going to ripple out into the community.”

