Busy weekend expected for Purdue commencement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's graduation means thousands of visitors in town.
The Elliot Hall of Music is set to host to nine different graduation ceremonies this weekend.
With so many seniors taking their next giant leap, family members flocking to campus could pose traffic challenges and make dining out at your favorite restaurant spot pretty difficult.
Bar manager at the Bryant Bar and Grill Robert Gladieux says he's been anticipating the crowd for awhile.
"I would say no weekend compares to graduation weekend," Gladieux says. "It's by far our busiest weekend of the year. But, you know there's always two or three every year and we definitely staff a little harder."
The Bryant isn't the only place that sees the influx of reservations. Walt's Pub & Grill in West Lafayette has also been booked for quite some time.
"For this weekend especially I think it's been three or four months to be honest," bartender Tyler Imel says. "Just kind of preparing for graduation weekend and all the different proms that are going on."
As for traffic control? West Lafayette police Capt. Adam Ferguson says that while they'll help out with the graduation ceremonies themselves, there really won't be much of a change for patrol.
Ferguson notes that traffic control on campus will be handled by the Purdue University Police Department. Outside of that, it's business as usual for WLPD.
So while getting around West Lafayette may not be too difficult...
According to Purdue police Lt. Nick Crosby, the only road closure will be Third Street east of the University Street intersection.
He says that closure will be in effect during all three days of commencement.