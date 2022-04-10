Businesses learn to hire people in need

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 sat down with Greater Lafayette Commerce to learn more about their Quarterly Development Series.
The second installment of this series on April 20th is set to focus on seeking talent for local businesses and developing the local workforce. Greater Lafayette Commerce is focusing on a particular pool of workplaces; specifically second chance and felony-friendly employers.
Kara Webb, the Workforce Development Director for Greater Lafayette Commerce said there will be a panel discussion about the benefits of opening one's hiring pool to those who are in recovery or have felonies on their record.
"And then here's also going to be people who have been in that place and their success stories. And what they've done, just to celebrate them. Not only, but to help other employers understand what that can help with and can do for people," Webb said.
Webb also said these events are open to everyone, but she encourages employers to attend to learn how to access potential employees who need a second chance.