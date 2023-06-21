Burn bans issued in WLFI viewing area

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — As the drought continues, several counties in the WLFI viewing area are under a burn ban.
Recently, Newton County was added to the list of counties under a burn ban by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
As we've reported, Benton County issued a burn ban earlier this month over concerns of brush, field and wildfires due to the lack of rainfall in the area.
The restrictions include open burns and trash burns, as well as discarding matches or other burning material from vehicles.
Other counties with burn bans in place include Jasper, Warren, and Fountain. They remain in effect until further notice.