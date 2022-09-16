Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people.
The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event also features food and a kid zone with games, bounce houses and pony rides.
Festival chairperson Shelley Christopher says the water balloon toss and "cake walk" are crowd favorites.
"If you are uptown, you'll see all of our food vendors are set up in place, our kids zone is starting to take shape right now. ... Our stage is up and ready to go," she says. "We've got lots of entertainment planned for tomorrow."
Christopher says the festival is a 45-year tradition. The event is free and open to the public.