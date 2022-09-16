Brookston plans to build new fire station

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — This town is one step closer to building a new fire station.
Brookston recently won $500,000 in state grant money toward the project.
Brookston, Prairie Township and White County commissioners will cover the rest of the estimated $1.2 million cost.
The new, 7,400 square foot station includes six fire bays and a training room.
Town council President Joe Butz says the volunteer fire department's current facilities are outdated.
"The calls have went up, mostly out in the country," he says. "The town stays pretty steady. The interstate has added a great load to them."
The new station is planned in a lot near First and South streets. Construction is expected to start in October or November.