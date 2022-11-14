Brookston house fire results in total loss

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning more about a house fire in Brookston that took place Friday night.
At approximately 4:33 p.m. Friday evening, firefighters and EMS responded to a fully engulfed house fire at 1198 East County Road 1100 South in Brookston.
According to Brookston Fire Chief Jason Sanders, the fire was believed to have originated in the living room, and flames had broke through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene.
He also told News 18 that the property owner was not at home when the fire broke out.
No injuries were reported, but the house is considered to be a total loss.
Several agencies from Carroll, Tippecanoe and White counties provided assistance as well.
The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.
Crews cleared the scene at 8:30 p.m.