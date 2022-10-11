Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving.
Capt. Rob Hainje says deputies stopped Tyyon Neal early Sunday for driving into oncoming traffic on South Street near Frontage Road.
Hainje says Neal refused field sobriety and chemical tests. A subsequent blood test allegedly showed Neal's blood alcohol level was .220, three times the legal limit.
Brookston Town Council President Joe Butz confirmed Neal was a deputy town marshal before resigning Tuesday.
Neal faces preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test.