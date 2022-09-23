Brokerage Brewing Company hosts Bröktoberfest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local brewery is taking advantage of the first day of fall by kicking off its annual Bröktoberfest. The four-day festival celebrates the Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest right at the Brokerage Brewing Company.
On the back porch was a Bavarian-inspired Oktoberfest tent, live music, and of course, locally brewed beer. They also served food such as beer bratwurst and saurkraut, German potato salad.
Marketing and Events Manager, Mandy Westerfield, says attendance has been good. "Turnout has been great for a Thursday night, it's a lot busier than it would be during an average night," said Mandy. "We think with the great weather this weekend, it's going to be an awesome event."
The festival runs from:
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday,
- 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Other activities that will be taking place will be an adult PINTwood derby, beer and yoga, and a Stein holding contest. Remember, you must be 21 or older to attend.