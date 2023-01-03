Broadband, animal shelter, road projects coming to Tippecanoe County in 2023

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last week, News 18 checked in with Greater Lafayette mayors about their highlights from last year.
Now, we're hearing from a commissioner about what 2022 meant for Tippecanoe County.
Commissioners President Tracy Brown pointed to the county's new central office building on South 18th Street, as well as the bridge project on Haggerty Lane near Dayton and road work on County Road 500 North at River Road.
The county also received millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funds.
That money will extend high-speed internet to every home and business in the county.
"A lot of folks tend to think it's a very simple process but it really isn't," Brown says. "You're talking about putting cable in the ground and finding contractors right now to do that kind of work can be difficult because guess what? Everybody's got broadband projects."
As far as this year goes, Brown says he's looking forward to a public-private partnership to build a new animal shelter.
He also pointed to a project adding a roundabout to Concord Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway.